$0.53 EPS Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. PRA Group posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,900.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,305,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 220,746 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in PRA Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 101,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PRA Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after buying an additional 101,084 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.52. 258,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,653. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.29.

About PRA Group (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.