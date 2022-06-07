$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Cadence Bank reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.28. 870,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $3,290,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 215.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

