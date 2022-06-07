$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.03. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.39. 5,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,669 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,062,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,743,000 after purchasing an additional 135,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

