$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. 203,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33. Axos Financial has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.45.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

