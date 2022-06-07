$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $926.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. 275,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $85.67 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

