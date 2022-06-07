$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.20. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.59. 40,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,647. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

