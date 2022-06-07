$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. 5,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23. Xylem has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 29.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.