$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. Caleres posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

CAL stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.94%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $371,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,570. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caleres by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

