$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.17. 1,046,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,349. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 83,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

