$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH opened at $52.79 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

