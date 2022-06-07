$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) to post $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.79.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $184.78. 1,295,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,832. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

