$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

