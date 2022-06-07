10,000 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

