102,546 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.20% of iShares Global 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

