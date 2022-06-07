104,600 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 104,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,268 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,751,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,431,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after acquiring an additional 651,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. 1,536,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,400,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.