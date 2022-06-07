$107.17 Million in Sales Expected for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will report $107.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.80 million and the lowest is $105.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $466.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $470.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $598.07 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $652.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 296,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

