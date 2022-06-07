10,913 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $240,309,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $109,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,089,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $90,425,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

