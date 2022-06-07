113,872 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Purchased by Kawa Capital Management Inc

Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 113,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Gores Holdings VII makes up 1.1% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VII stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,666. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

