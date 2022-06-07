11,406 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after buying an additional 4,677,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,055,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,704,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,002,000 after buying an additional 50,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,139,000 after buying an additional 110,954 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,336,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,295,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. 75,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

