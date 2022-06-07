11,712 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Nasdaq accounts for about 1.4% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.
Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,676. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.
Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.