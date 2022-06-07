$119.02 Million in Sales Expected for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will report sales of $119.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.60 million and the highest is $123.01 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full-year sales of $499.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $508.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $606.49 million, with estimates ranging from $581.40 million to $620.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NerdWallet.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NASDAQ NRDS traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 19,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,298. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $28,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $38,260.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 162,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,763.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,643 shares of company stock worth $149,801. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

