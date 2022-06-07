1,212,095 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,212,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,816,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.32% of Avient as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 352,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avient by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

