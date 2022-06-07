124,500 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CX. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

