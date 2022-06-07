$150.05 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $150.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.64 million to $166.90 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $97.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $612.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $588.23 million to $655.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $636.14 million, with estimates ranging from $613.90 million to $655.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

BHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. 697,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -10.53%.

In other news, CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monty J. Bennett bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $999,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 192,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 136,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

