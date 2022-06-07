1,500 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $153,156,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $68,922,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in CGI by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 500,051 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in CGI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CGI by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,230,000 after purchasing an additional 225,834 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.21. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

