15,412 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,412 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after buying an additional 37,296 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,124 shares of company stock worth $24,122,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

WMT traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.31. 263,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,850,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

