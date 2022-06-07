$162.46 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to post sales of $162.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.20 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $752.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $753.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $941.64 million, with estimates ranging from $752.47 million to $989.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 87,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,441. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

