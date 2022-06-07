18,638 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 47,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,609. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61.

