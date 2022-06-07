1,884 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,884 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.37.

HUBS opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.53 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -259.56 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

