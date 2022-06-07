19,898 Shares in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU) Bought by Kawa Capital Management Inc

Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALORU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $8,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $5,354,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $5,038,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $3,400,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

