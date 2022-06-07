1irstcoin (FST) Price Down 19% This Week

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $942,543.57 and $2,712.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000875 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002805 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,441 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.