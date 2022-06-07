$2.32 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

