-$2.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.88) and the highest is ($2.69). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($4.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($10.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.14) to ($9.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 141,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at $82,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,466. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

