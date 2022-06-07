20,811 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stem during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stem by 2,688.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,170 in the last ninety days.

Shares of STEM opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

