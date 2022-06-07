20,950 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

