2,152 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Acquired by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSD. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.43. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.49 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.