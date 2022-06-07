21,701 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $20,456,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 855,191 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.58. 27,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,731. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

