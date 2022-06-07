$220.81 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will report sales of $220.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $222.70 million. BRP Group reported sales of $119.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $923.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.87 million to $955.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,405. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

