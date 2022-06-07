250,000 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Purchased by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,000. Murphy Oil comprises approximately 1.6% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 15,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $44.88.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,065 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,252 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

