$252.30 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) to report $252.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $147.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NRZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,022. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.