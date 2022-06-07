$265.50 Million in Sales Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will report $265.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $342.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $393.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OAS traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.52. The company had a trading volume of 334,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,613. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $169.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.77.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.