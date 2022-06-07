2,656 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,933,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,584,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $308.52. 2,929,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,637,480. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $280.21 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

