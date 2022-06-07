$274.75 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $274.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.53 million to $278.10 million. CONMED posted sales of $255.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.55 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.63%.

CONMED stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.82. 297,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32. CONMED has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

