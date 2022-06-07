278 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $3,118,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $675.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.58 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $669.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $770.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

