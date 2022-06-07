$29.54 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $29.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. Quanterix posted sales of $25.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $129.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.84 million to $130.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $160.45 million, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quanterix.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 494,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,101. The firm has a market cap of $615.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.60. Quanterix has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,168 shares of company stock worth $176,421 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Quanterix by 151.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 78.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 562,047 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

