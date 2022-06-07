2,941 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Purchased by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,572,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Exponent by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EXPO opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

