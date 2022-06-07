2,996 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,996 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $130.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,665 shares of company stock worth $8,565,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

