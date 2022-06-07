2,998 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.39.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.92. 5,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,133. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $191.07 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.72 and a 200 day moving average of $282.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.