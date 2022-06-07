$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) will report $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.51 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $13.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.20. 1,274,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,443. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.