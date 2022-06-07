$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Kellogg by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Kellogg by 25.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.45. 2,250,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

